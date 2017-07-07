Police In Standoff With Man Who Hit Neighbor With Shovel

July 7, 2017 11:07 AM

LANSING TWP. (WWJ) – Lansing Township police have been in a standoff since last night with a man who allegedly hit his neighbor with a shovel.

Police were called to the scene after the man ran into his house following the incident at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

It’s unknown a this time if there was a prior dispute or what led the man to attack his neighbor, whom was police say was treated by EMS at the scene and is expected to be OK.

No additional injuries have been reported, although police say the suspect may be armed with a knife. It’s unclear if he’s alone in the house.

Michigan State Police are assisting local authorities.

