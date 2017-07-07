Briefcase Containing ‘Sensitive Documents’ Stolen In Mercedes-Benz Break-In

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man caught on camera breaking into a luxury car on the city’s west side.
According to investigators, on Friday, June 30, shortly after 6 p.m. the suspect pulled into a parking lot in the 18800 block of W. McNichols, parking alongside the victim’s white Mercedes-Benz.
After peering inside the car, the suspect broke a rear window and stole a couple of items from inside. He then sped off in a dark-colored Dodge Charger.
When the victim returned to her car, police say, she discovered that her briefcase, which contained several “sensitive documents,” was missing.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect, knows of his whereabouts or has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
H.E.A.T. (Help Eliminate Auto Thefts) encourages anyone with information on any auto theft or break-in-related activity in their community contact local police immediately, and then report the tip to H.E.A.T. at 1-800-242-HEAT or at www.miheat.org.