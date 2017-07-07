Missing 2-Year-Old Marysville Boy Still Sought, Parents Suspected

(WWJ) Police in Marysville say they’ve received dozens of tips, but there’s still no sign of a missing two-year-old boy.
Jayden Harris is believed to be with his parents, Scott and Crystal Harris, who allegedly took off with the boy as Child Protective Services tried to remove him from their home. Police say this is not the first time the parents lost custody of their son.
The couple were last seen driving a 2005 white two-door Chevrolet Monte Carlo with the Michigan license plate #ADA-585. Anyone with information should call Marysville police at 810-364-6300 or dial 911.
WXYZ reported Michigan State Police received a report Thursday afternoon regarding the possible sighting of Scott Harris when a couple from Saginaw reported they spotted him near a McDonald’s on Ford Road near Schaefer in Dearborn.
The caller told police there was no sign of the mother or the little boy.