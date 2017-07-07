$6K Reward For Tips In Mysterious Disappearance Of Local Chef

DETROIT (WWJ) – Crime Stoppers is offering a hefty cash reward for tips in the case of a well-known Detroit chef who’s been missing for over a month.

Douglas “Chef Doug” Calhoun, a 39-year-old U.S. Marine veteran, was last seen around 3:30 a.m. on June 1, before he returned to his home in the 3300 block of W. Outer Drive, near Wyoming Ave. and the Lodge Freeway, after a night out with friends.

According to investigators, Calhoun called his buddies to let them know he made it home safely, but that was the last time he contacted friends or family.

Calhoun never showed up for either of his two jobs. According to reports, he missed an important catering event that day after he was last seen and a flight to St. Louis that weekend.

His vehicle was later found in the area of Fenkell and Evergreen on Detroit’s west side

On Facebook, friends from his time in the military have been expressing their concerns.

Mike Harrington wrote: “I was in the Marines with Calhoun. My prayers are going out. We called him 50 cal Calhoun. Please keep us posted. God Bless.”

Michael Viana added, “I was in G 2/11 with him also. He’s a good man. Hoping for the best.”

Police say Calhoun is believed to be in good mental and physical condition. He is described as a black male, 6’1” tall and 230 pounds with a medium complexion, black hair in a brush wave style, a long, thick beard and short-cut mustache.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $6,000 for information leading to Calhoun’s whereabouts. Anyone who has seen him is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or text CSM and your tip to 274637. You will not be asked your name or to testify in court.

Those with information may also call Detroit police at 313-596-1240 or 313-596-1616.