Pistons Acquire Avery Bradley In Trade With Celtics

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

The Pistons have made a splash in a tumultuous NBA offseason.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is sending forward Marcus Morris to the Celtics in exchange for guard Avery Bradley and a second-round draft pick.

ESPN story on Boston trading Avery Bradley to the Detroit Pistons. https://t.co/Fb9KNZ191Q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

Bradley, 26, averaged a career-high 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 55 games for Boston last season. He missed time with a myriad of injuries, including a hamstring, an achilles and a shoulder.

A first-round pick in 2010 (No. 19 overall), Bradley shot 46.3 percent from the field last year and 39 percent from three. The Pistons finished dead last in the league in true shooting percentage.

Bradley is signed through the 2017-18 season with a cap hit of about $8.8 million, after which he’ll become an unrestricted free agent.

Morris, 27, posted 14 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game last year for the Pistons. He carries a cap hit of $5 million in 2017-18 and is signed through the 2018-19 season.

The Lakers and Clippers appeared to be in pursuit of Bradley as well.

The Pistons are sending Marcus Morris to Boston in the deal, league source tells ESPN. Lakers, Clippers were prominent in talks until end. https://t.co/hd01uMoEO7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

Bradley is a product of Texas.