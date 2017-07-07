Pistons Acquire Avery Bradley In Trade With Celtics

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
The Pistons have made a splash in a tumultuous NBA offseason.
Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is sending forward Marcus Morris to the Celtics in exchange for guard Avery Bradley and a second-round draft pick.
Bradley, 26, averaged a career-high 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 55 games for Boston last season. He missed time with a myriad of injuries, including a hamstring, an achilles and a shoulder.
A first-round pick in 2010 (No. 19 overall), Bradley shot 46.3 percent from the field last year and 39 percent from three. The Pistons finished dead last in the league in true shooting percentage.
Bradley is signed through the 2017-18 season with a cap hit of about $8.8 million, after which he’ll become an unrestricted free agent.
Morris, 27, posted 14 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game last year for the Pistons. He carries a cap hit of $5 million in 2017-18 and is signed through the 2018-19 season.
The Lakers and Clippers appeared to be in pursuit of Bradley as well.
Bradley is a product of Texas.