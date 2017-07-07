Police, Body Remains, Detroit

Police: Body Remains Found In Container At Detroit Home

July 7, 2017 7:50 PM
DETROIT (WWJ) – A body has been found in Detroit’s Brightmoor neighborhood on Friday.

Police are investigating on Greydale Street near Outer Drive and Lyndon where authorities say body remains were found inside a container in the garage of a vacant home.

Very little information is available at this time. It’s unclear whether that body was a male or a female.

Investigators say it could take days or weeks to make an identification of the body. An autopsy is planned.

