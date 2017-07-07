Wisconsin Governor To Instagram Haters: Have A Cold One

July 7, 2017 10:41 AM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has a simple message for all his social media haters out there: Chill out and have a beer.

Walker posted a series of messages Thursday night on Instagram and Twitter in response to criticism that his use posts are typically really, really boring. Walker often posts pictures of what he’s eating — including his standard lunch of a ham and cheese sandwich in a brown bag.

On Thursday, Walker posted a picture of a can of Miller Lite with the message: “For those in the liberal media who don’t like my Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, I have a simple response: Can I get you a beer?”

He followed that up by offering cheese curds and bottles of Wisconsin craft beers.

Don't like drinking beer from a can? How about a bottle of one of these? #Chill

A post shared by Scott Walker (@scottwalker) on

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch