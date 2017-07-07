Woman Cited For Driving Mobility Scooter Down I-75 [VIDEO]

(WWJ) It’s not something you see every day along I-75.
A 76-year-old woman received a warning and a ride home from a Michigan State trooper when she was spotted riding a mobility scooter down the shoulder of I-75 in West Branch.
According to mlive, the woman had just finished shopping at Walmart and was headed home with her purchases — and decided to try to get there as quickly as possible.
Police responded to the scene after the 911 switchboard was lit up with calls about the slow moving scooter on the freeway. They typically max out at about 5 miles an hour.
Sgt. Pete McNamara of the West Branch Post of Michigan State Police told mlive Trooper Jeff Devine responded to the call and flagged the woman down. “She had already traveled about a mile down I-75 to get to her home on the west side of town about three miles away,” the website reported.
Devine loaded the scooter in his patrol car and gave her a ride home.