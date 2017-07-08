Authorities Looking For Missing Teen In Cass Lake

WATERFORD (WWJ) – Authorities in Oakland County say dive teams are searching for a teen who witnesses saw go underwater in Cass Lake this evening.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ they got a call about a 15-year-old boy who went underwater about 1,000 yards off-shore near Dodge Park in Waterford at around 6:30 p.m.
There is currently four divers at Cass Lake looking for the missing teen. Authorities were not sure why the teen was 1,000 yards off-shore.
There are no other updates or information at this time.
