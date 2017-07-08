Detroit Eastern Market Warehouse Catches On Fire

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit firefighters remain on the scene of a three-alarm fire that began this morning in the Eastern Market.

The fire occurred at a two-story warehouse building at Riopelle and Division streets in Detroit. The fire began around 9:30 a.m. this morning.

The fire has gone through the roof, but is now under control.

“The company said smoke in the building and they started pushing in with hand lines. Fought the fire for almost an hour but it was in so many concealed spaces and we started seeing the walls compromise, the outside walls,” Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell told WWJ.

Fornell says workers in the warehouse were safely evacuated and there appears to be no injuries.

“The employees had to be evacuated but at this particular point we don’t see any injuries,” Fornell said. “The firefighters are now being relieved, that’s one of the reasons for the third alarm. (It) was to get some more personnel out here so the people that were originally in the building could recuperate and get hydrated.”

Fornell added that arson investigators are on the scene interviewing witnesses, but currently don’t know what caused the fire.