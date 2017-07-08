Full House Star Dave Coulier Returns Home For Show In Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – Learning to roll with the punches — that’s the topic of a forum on Sunday in Royal Oak hosted by Full House star and St. Clair Shores native Dave Coulier.

Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle will host Coulier on Sunday at 2 p.m. The show, titled “Failing Your Way To Success,” will feature stories from Coulier’s journey to stardom and what it was like being a cast member on the big-time hit “Full House.”

WWJ’s Sandra McNeill caught up with Coulier ahead of his show, and explained to her how he got to where he is now. Coulier said he’s failed many times — from a lost job opportunity at Saturday Night Live to failed auditions to bad scripts — but they are learning lessons.

Coulier said his career ultimately began when he attended Notre Dame High School in Harper Woods when he used to do impressions of his teachers and other staff members.

“Especially our principal,” Coulier said. “By senior year he just told me to start doing the announcements because he was tired of doing them every morning.”

Coulier will be in town for his show this weekend, but often returns to the mitten state for yearly high school reunions up north. After moving out to Los Angeles in the late 1970’s Coulier said he wouldn’t be opposed to moving back to Michigan full time.

“I’m always looking,” Coulier said when asked if he’d buy a home in Michigan. “There’s no other feeling like it when I’m here in Michigan. Just an amazing feeling. I have my family here, my friends. I’ve been in Los Angeles since 1979 and I’ve had about enough of life in Los Angeles.”

If Coulier does decide to one day move back home to Michigan he’ll be closer to his beloved Detroit Red Wings.

Coulier commented on the Red Wings’ playoff streak coming to an end this past season, stating it takes a long time to build something up like that.

“When you have such an amazing history and an amazing Stanley Cup run like the Red Wings had, that took a long time to build,” Coulier said. “I think what people forget is that we’ve had so much success but there was also a 42 year drought in between Stanley Cups.”

Tickets for the show are going for $25 and you must be at least 17 years old to attend. Click here for additional information on the show.