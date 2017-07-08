Report: Nassar Agrees To Plead Guilty To Child Porn Charges

HOLT (WWJ/AP) – Larry Nassar, a former doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, has reportedly agreed to plead guilty to federal child pornography charges.

The Lansing State Journal reported on Saturday night that Nassar has signed an agreement to plead guilty to three charges related to obtaining, possessing and later destroying child pornography. The plea deal does not include a sentence agreement, according a copy of the agreement obtained by the Lansing State Journal.

Through the agreement, Nassar will have to register as a sex offender.

It was originally reported by CBS Detroit that at least 37,000 images and videos were discovered by the FBI at Nassar’s home in December.

Each one of these charges carries a possible penalty of five to 20 years in prison. The formal agreement has yet to be filed in federal court and no plea hearing has been scheduled at this time.

With the plea deal in place for the child pornography case, there now remains three sexual assault cases being prosecuted by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. Those three cases include 22 first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

He faces life in prison if convicted on those charges. He is scheduled to appear next in court in August.