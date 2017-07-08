2,100 Still Without Power After Severe Thunderstorm Hits Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Severe weather — both on Thursday and Friday — has left many Southeast Michigan residents without power today.

DTE estimates that about 2,100 are currently still without power after storms rolled through the Metro Detroit area on Friday evening. That’s down from 7,000 this morning and from 21,000 last night.

DTE Spokesperson Jill Wilmot said the goal is to have power restored for everyone by the end of today. There may a delay in Mt.Clemens where there is a lot of damage.

“It looks like the hardest hit was up in the New Baltimore area where they have about 9,000 customers (impacted),” Wilmot told WWJ in a live broadcast on Friday night. “They were hit hard in that whole area so we are keeping an eye on the weather now and sending crews out to get everyone restored as soon as possible.”

Crews are currently assessing power outages and are working on restoring power.

Between the two nights of storms there has been roughly 40,000 reported outages.

Wilmot added to stay at least 20 feet away from any downed lines.

Most of Southeastern Michigan was effected by storms Thursday and Friday nights with multiple counties issuing severe thunderstorm warnings on Friday.

Both Wayne and Washtenaw counties were also under a urban and small stream flood advisory last night.

Click here to see the DTE power outage map.