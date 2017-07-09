Auburn Hills, Auburn Hills Police, Burning Home, Saves Man, Fire

Auburn Hills Police Officers Save Man From Burning Home

July 9, 2017 8:38 AM
Auburn Hills, fire

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – Two Auburn Hills police officers are being credited for saving a 72-year-old man with serious injuries from a burning home overnight.

The fire broke out just after midnight in the Opdyke and Pontiac Road area. According to a release, the two officers, who were first on the scene, forced entry into the home and were met by heavy smoke. The two officers heard moans for help and crawled through the heavy smoke to drag the resident to safety.

All three were taken to the hospital. The victim has serious injuries, while the officers were treated for smoke inhalation and released.

If the officers did not act quickly the resident most likely wouldn’t have survived, according to the release.

Fire personnel from Rochester Hills, City of Rochester, and Oakland Township assisted in putting out the fire, which left extensive damage. No firefighters were injured during the incident.

Arson investigators blame the fire on careless smoking.

The Auburn Hills Firefighters Helping Hands Association will be providing assistance to the resident.

