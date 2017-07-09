Teen Drowns In Cass Lake on Saturday; Body Recovered Early Sunday

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) –

3:45 a.m. – Dive teams have found the body of a teenager in Cass Lake hours after he went under water.

Oakland County Dive Teams along with Waterford police searched the lake just off Dodge Park looking for a 15-year-old from Dearborn Heights. Authorities say the body was found just before 1 a.m. this morning.

Divers searched for more than five hours and were hampered by poor visibility in the lake in Waterford Township. Preliminary information is the teen was wading in about three feet of water and then went under where the lake drops off to about nine feet.

The teen’s name hasn’t been released at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

10:05 p.m. – Authorities are continuing to search for a 15-year-old young man who went missing underwater at Cass Lake earlier this evening.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said dive teams have been out there for hours and at this point he believes this has become a recovery effort.

“We have a tragic situation where a young man went under the water and we have been looking for him, our divers — dive, and search and rescue — have been out there for hours attempting to locate the young man,” Bouchard told WWJ. “Initially we obviously deployed out as a rescue but sadly I think at this point we are more into recovery mode.”

Bouchard said it is still early in the investigation process but believes the teen might have hit a drop off point in the water that caused him to go under. He added that the young man was considered a poor swimmer and was not wearing a life jacket.

“Our focus at this point is just to try and find the young man,” Bouchard said. “We have teams in the water, we’ve deployed our side scan so we are utilizing both technology and human assets to try to locate the young man.”

The search will continue tonight until authorities no longer think its “fruitful” and begin again tomorrow morning.

7:19 p.m. – Authorities in Oakland County say dive teams are searching for a teen who witnesses saw go underwater in Cass Lake this evening.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ they got a call about a 15-year-old boy who went underwater about 1,000 yards off-shore near Dodge Park in Waterford at around 6:30 p.m.

There is currently four divers at Cass Lake looking for the missing teen. Authorities were not sure why the teen was 1,000 yards off-shore.

There are no other updates or information at this time.

