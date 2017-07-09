Benton Harbor, Police, Car Crash

Benton Harbor Officer Hurt In Crash While Responding To Call

July 9, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: benton harbor, car crash, police

BENTON HARBOR (WWJ/AP) — A Benton Harbor police officer was injured in a crash this morning while responding to a reported assault.

The Berrien County sheriff’s office says the Benton Harbor Public Safety officer was trying to pass a Ford Expedition about 9 a.m. Sunday when the driver of the SUV turned left and struck the officer’s patrol vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials say the patrol vehicle had its emergency lights and siren activated at the time of the crash.

The patrol vehicle hit a utility pole and rolled over several times. The officer was temporarily pinned inside his vehicle before being quickly removed.

The officer is now being treated for non-life threatening injuries, as the accident remains under investigation.

Two adults and six children in the Expedition were not injured.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

