Things To Do On Sunday: Art, Polish Food, County Fair

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you are looking for something to do today, you could choose art, polish food, music or all of the above.
In Plymouth, Art in the Park is set up in downtown. There is shuttle service from the Burroughs parking area at Plymouth Road and Haggerty Road.
The 37th annual American Polish Festival and Craft Show runs from noon until 9 p.m. at the American Polish Century Club on Maple Lane, near 14 Mile and Hoover, in Sterling Heights.
The final day of Uncle Sam Jam on Hall Road in Woodhaven is scheduled from noon til 11 p.m. tonight.
In Livonia, the inaugural Red, White and BBQ festival is open noon til 7 p.m. tonight at the Greenmead Historical Village.
Also, don’t forget the Oakland County Fair is in full swing. Today is Pinewood Derby Day at the fair and Duck Dynasty cast members Jep and Jessica Robertson will be attendance for a show at 7 p.m. Click here for the entire schedule on Sunday.