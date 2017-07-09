Tips To Avoid Dehydration This Summer

DETROIT (WWJ) – Spending time outdoors is one of the joys of summer — but that fun can be ruined if you get dehydrated.

Dehydration can be a serious condition that can lead to problems ranging from headache to heat stroke. One cause for dehydration is alcohol. It pulls the water from your body so it’s best to avoid that summer sangria or craft beer while you’re out in the sun.

Another thing to avoid when in the warm summer sun is caffeine. Registered dietitian Lindsey Malone said caffeine drinks are one of the worst things to have while soaking up the sun.

“Drinking beverages like coffee or soda or tea, that has caffeine in it, can actually make your dehydration worse,” Malone told WWJ’s health report Deanna Lites. “So if you’re trying to stay well hydrated then you do want to make most of your fluid choices caffeine free.”

Water is considered the best way to quench your thirst.

It’s also important to remember that if you’re feeling thirsty your body is already starting to become dehydrated.

According to WebMD, a few other tips to keep in mind this summer is to avoid salt tablets and high protein diets. The post also suggested to wear one layer of light-weight and light-colored clothes when working or exercising outside in hot temperatures.