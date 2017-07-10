Join 97.1 The Ticket and RGPJ Memorial foundation as they help raise funds for the Beaumont Student Heart Check with the 17th Annual RGPJ Memorial Golf Outing at Oakridge Golf Club in New Haven. Join us Saturday, August 19th for registration at 7 a.m. and an 8:00 a.m. shot gun. Cost is $100 per golfer with a 4-person scramble and if you’re not a golfer you can join us for dinner for only $30. Golf includes 18 holes with cart, three tickets used for drinks and hotdog, and the dinner banquet after golf. There will be tons of door prizes, a grand prize raffle drawing, a 50/50 raffle, longest drive, closest to the pin prizes and more!
The donations for this golf outing will benefit the Beaumont Student Heart Check. The Beaumont Student Heart Check provides free heart screening to young athletes to detect possible heart conditions that may not show symptoms.
For more info on the golf outing please contact –
Brandon Jacobs at (810) 614-5768