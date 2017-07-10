CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
17th Annual RGPJ Memorial Golf Outing at Oakridge Golf Club

July 10, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: 97.1 The Ticket, RGPJ Golf Outing, Student Heart Check

Join 97.1 The Ticket and RGPJ Memorial foundation as they help raise funds for the Beaumont Student Heart Check with the 17th Annual RGPJ Memorial Golf Outing at Oakridge Golf Club in New Haven. Join us Saturday, August 19th for registration at 7 a.m. and an 8:00 a.m. shot gun. Cost is $100 per golfer with a 4-person scramble and if you’re not a golfer you can join us for dinner for only $30. Golf includes 18 holes with cart, three tickets used for drinks and hotdog, and the dinner banquet after golf. There will be tons of door prizes, a grand prize raffle drawing, a 50/50 raffle, longest drive, closest to the pin prizes and more!

The donations for this golf outing will benefit the Beaumont Student Heart Check. The Beaumont Student Heart Check provides free heart screening to young athletes to detect possible heart conditions that may not show symptoms.

For more info on the golf outing please contact –
Brandon Jacobs at (810) 614-5768

Click here for directions.

