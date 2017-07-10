CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Wayne County Man Wins $350,000 Fantasy 5 Lottery Jackpot

July 10, 2017 3:08 PM

LANSING (WWJ) – A Michigan Lottery winner bought his lucky ticket at a Harper Woods gas station.

The actual winning ticket. (Photo: Michigan Lottery)

The 35-year-old Wayne County man, who opted to remain anonymous, won a $350,859 Fantasy 5 Jackpot, according to Lottery officials.

He matched  all five numbers drawn on Friday – 03-06-17-32-37 – to win the big prize on the ticket purchased at the Sunoco at 20682 Harper Ave.

“I stopped at the Sunoco and decided to buy a Fantasy 5 ticket with the three singles I had in my pocket,” said the player. “I checked the numbers late Friday night, and when I saw I matched two I really keyed in on the ticket.

“When I saw all five matched, I almost had a heart attack. I was sweating, I couldn’t believe it!”

The lucky player, who visited Lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize, plans to buy a house, pay off bills, help some family members and then save the rest.

“I’m a normal guy. I go to work every day. I can’t believe this would happen to me,” the player added.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. Tonight’s Fantasy 5 jackpot is $110,000.

