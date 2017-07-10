Wayne County Man Wins $350,000 Fantasy 5 Lottery Jackpot

LANSING (WWJ) – A Michigan Lottery winner bought his lucky ticket at a Harper Woods gas station.
The 35-year-old Wayne County man, who opted to remain anonymous, won a $350,859 Fantasy 5 Jackpot, according to Lottery officials.
He matched all five numbers drawn on Friday – 03-06-17-32-37 – to win the big prize on the ticket purchased at the Sunoco at 20682 Harper Ave.
“I stopped at the Sunoco and decided to buy a Fantasy 5 ticket with the three singles I had in my pocket,” said the player. “I checked the numbers late Friday night, and when I saw I matched two I really keyed in on the ticket.
“When I saw all five matched, I almost had a heart attack. I was sweating, I couldn’t believe it!”
The lucky player, who visited Lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize, plans to buy a house, pay off bills, help some family members and then save the rest.
“I’m a normal guy. I go to work every day. I can’t believe this would happen to me,” the player added.
Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. Tonight’s Fantasy 5 jackpot is $110,000.