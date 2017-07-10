Cabrera Tired of Trade Rumors Surrounding Tigers

Miguel Cabrera is tired of the constant trade talk surrounding the Detroit Tigers.

Cabrera voiced his displeasure of all the trade rumors surrounding the club before Sunday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians. Cabrera said it’s time for the club to either make some trades or move on from all of the trade talk.

“If they are going to trade me, trade me,” Cabrera told reporters before Sunday’s game. “If they are going to trade these guys, trade these guys. But I don’t like to come here every day and hear about how they are going to trade this guy and trade that guy. Do something, and then that’s it.”

Cabrera’s name has been thrown around in some potential trades, but with his current deal — he’s in year two of an eight-year, $248 million deal — odds are he’ll be staying put. Cabrera has battled injuries this year, which has contributed to only hitting .264 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 74 games this season.

Other Tigers being supposedly shopped around include starting pitcher Justin Verlander, catcher Alex Avila, outfielder J.D. Martinez and closer Justin Wilson.

Original reports had the Chicago Cubs interested in Verlander but now it sounds like they will not be making a move for the 6-time All-Star. Verlander’s contract is what scared the Cubs away, and they have now shifted their focus to starting pitchers Michael Fulmer and Daniel Norris.

While Cabrera will most likely be sticking around past the trade deadline, which is July 31, he is still frustrated in the non-stop chatter of who’s staying and who’s going. Cabrera acknowledged he’s been around during other roster overhauls in his career but pointed out the trade rumors do have an affect on the team.

“We’re human, man,” Cabrera said. “We think, we feel, we feel everything. It’s hard when you hear that every day.”

Detroit ended the unofficial first half of the season last night with a victory over the Indians. The Tigers enter the All-Star break with a 39-48 record and 8 games back in the AL Central.