Man Jailed, Accused Of Stealing Cell Phone From 13-Year-Old Girl

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Dearborn police say an anonymous tip led to the arrest of a man who stole a cell phone from the hands of a 13-year-old girl.
According to investigators, the teen was playing on the south side of Michigan Ave. near Middlesex St. at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, when a stranger — described as a white or Arab male 25-40 years old, with a thin build — walked up and forcibly stole her cell phone.
The teen wasn’t hurt. Surveillance footage showed the suspect fleeing the scene northbound across Michigan Ave. toward Middlesex.
After photos of the suspect were released to the media, a tipster identified the man as 37-year-old Florin Bobic, police said.
Following further investigation, Bobic was arrested and charged with unarmed robbery and habitual offender, third offense. Michigan Department of Correction records show he served time last year on a breaking and entering conviction.
Bobic remains held on a $15,000, 10 percent bond and will be required to wear a GPS tether if he is released.
A probable cause conference in the case was set for July 14 and a preliminary exam for July 21.