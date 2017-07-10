CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Man Jailed, Accused Of Stealing Cell Phone From 13-Year-Old Girl

July 10, 2017 5:20 PM
bobic Man Jailed, Accused Of Stealing Cell Phone From 13 Year Old Girl

Florin Bobic (Photo: Dearborn police)

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Dearborn police say an anonymous tip led to the arrest of a man who stole a cell phone from the hands of a 13-year-old girl.

According to investigators, the teen was playing on the south side of Michigan Ave. near Middlesex St. at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, when a stranger — described as a white or Arab male 25-40 years old, with a thin build — walked up and forcibly stole her cell phone.

The teen wasn’t hurt. Surveillance footage showed the suspect fleeing the scene northbound across Michigan Ave. toward Middlesex.

After photos of the suspect were released to the media, a tipster identified the man as 37-year-old Florin Bobic, police said.

dearborn cell phone theft Man Jailed, Accused Of Stealing Cell Phone From 13 Year Old Girl

Following further investigation, Bobic was arrested and charged with unarmed robbery and habitual offender, third offense. Michigan Department of Correction records show he served time last year on a breaking and entering conviction.

Bobic remains held on a $15,000, 10 percent bond and will be required to wear a GPS tether if he is released.

A probable cause conference in the case was set for July 14 and a preliminary exam for July 21.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch