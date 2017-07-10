Dearborn Doctor Arrested For Supplying Narcotics To Local Drug Dealers

DEARBORN (WWJ) – The Dearborn Police Department announced on Monday the arrest of a local doctor for supplying local drug dealers with narcotics.

Dr. Tete Oniango has been charged federally with Distribution of Controlled Substance and is awaiting trial. Through an investigation it was determined Oniango was the facilitator of a large prescription narcotics operation in Metro Detroit, and was the main source for prescription narcotics to a local narcotics dealers.

“When you look at the crisis that America is facing now, one guy like this in our mix just really makes a bad situation worse,” Dearborn Police Commander Ron Beggs said. “We are going to continue to seek out doctors that do this kind of thing in our community and charge them with the highest types of crimes that we can.”

The Dearborn Police Narcotics Unit began recognizing common identifiers in numerous narcotics investigations in 2014 and 2015. They were able to identify Oniango as the common supplier of prescription narcotics. After an extensive investigation, a federal search warrant was executed at Oniango’s office and a great deal of evidence was seized.

Oniango operated a small medical office at Golden Triangle Rehabilitation Services, on Haggerty Street in Dearborn.

The Dearborn Police Narcotics Unit partnered with the FBI, the Department of Health and Human Service Department of the Inspector General’s Office, and the Detroit Police on this investigation.