Grand Hotel Celebrates Change As It Marks 130 Years In Business

(WWJ) While it’s rude to ask a lady her age, we do know this: On this date in 1887, the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island opened its doors for business.

And 130 years later, Executive Vice President Ken Heyward speaks of the building’s future.

Believe it or not, there’s still room to grow.

“The ongoing challenge for us is to keep that mix of tradition with modern conveniences and that includes going for at least the next 130 years, we hope” Heyward said.

So, how does a lady that grand spend her birthday? Later today, Executive Vice President Ken Heyward says a special toast will be given on the building’s famous front porch. No word yet as to what the drink will be. A lady never tells.

“The beauty of what we do is we add modern conveniences and amenities guests are looking for while keeping that same historic charm,” Heyward said.

The hotel foundation was laid in 1886, and more than a million feet of Michigan white pine was used to build the hotel in the spring and early summer of 1887. The hotel has been expanded and improved almost every season since.

Currently, the hotel is expanding its fourth-floor suites. A fourth section be completed either this winter or in 2018.