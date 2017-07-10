Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Grand Hotel Celebrates Change As It Marks 130 Years In Business

July 10, 2017 8:13 AM

(WWJ) While it’s rude to ask a lady her age, we do know this: On this date in 1887, the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island opened its doors for business.

And 130 years later, Executive Vice President Ken Heyward speaks of the building’s future.

Believe it or not, there’s still room to grow.

“The ongoing challenge for us is to keep that mix of tradition with modern conveniences and that includes going for at least the next 130 years, we hope” Heyward said.

So, how does a lady that grand spend her birthday? Later today, Executive Vice President Ken Heyward says a special toast will be given on the building’s famous front porch. No word yet as to what the drink will be. A lady never tells.

“The beauty of what we do is we add modern conveniences and amenities guests are looking for while keeping that same historic charm,” Heyward said.

The hotel foundation was laid in 1886, and more than a million feet of Michigan white pine was used to build the hotel in the spring and early summer of 1887. The hotel has been expanded and improved almost every season since.

Currently, the hotel is expanding its fourth-floor suites. A fourth section be completed either this winter or in 2018.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch