Jennifer Lopez Attempts To Break The Internet With Hi-Cut Dress [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Even though Jennifer Lopez is 47 years old, she could pass for 21.

The actress and singer posted a photo on her Instagram account over the weekend promoting her new music video that debuts on Tuesday. “#NiTuNiYo video Tuesday!! 9am on Telemundo and 10am on VEVO and YouTube!!!!!,” the caption read.

The photo shows J-Lo sitting on a chair wearing a dress that has slits from her feet to her belly button and it’s glorious.

The photo is less than a day old and it nearly has 1 million likes.

Lopez wore the same dress during her Fourth of July performance in New York City.

With over 64 million followers on her Instagram account she knows how to market to her fans.