Jennifer Lopez Attempts To Break The Internet With Hi-Cut Dress [PHOTO]

July 10, 2017 2:08 PM
Filed Under: Jennifer Lopez

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Even though Jennifer Lopez is 47 years old, she could pass for 21.

The actress and singer posted a photo on her Instagram account over the weekend promoting her new music video that debuts on Tuesday. “#NiTuNiYo video Tuesday!! 9am on Telemundo and 10am on VEVO and YouTube!!!!!,” the caption read.

The photo shows J-Lo sitting on a chair wearing a dress that has slits from her feet to her belly button and it’s glorious.

#NiTuNiYo video Tuesday!! 9am on Telemundo and 10am on VEVO and YouTube!!!!! 🏝

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

The photo is less than a day old and it nearly has 1 million likes.

#NiTuNiYo is available NOW to download and stream everywhere! #NuevaMusica #VamosABailar (Link In Bio)

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Are you ready for TONIGHT!? #NiTuNiYo #macysfireworksspectacular on #NBC AVAIL ON ITUNES RIGHT AFTER SHOW

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Lopez wore the same dress during her Fourth of July performance in New York City.

With over 64 million followers on her Instagram account she knows how to market to her fans.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch