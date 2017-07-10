Report: Drunk Man Steals Golf Cart, Then Police Car, And Tragedy Ensues

(WWJ) If it happened in the movies, someone would say it was far-fetched: A man who was stopped Sunday morning in rural Tawas by Michigan State Troopers for driving a golf cart while drunk is dead after stealing their patrol car and wrecking it 20 miles down the road.

Police were called to the scene at about 4 a.m. on reports of a man driving a golf cart on the roadway without headlights.

MSP Lt. David Kaiser says 24-year old Phillip Everett of Greenbush was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. He was handcuffed and placed in the front seat of the police cruiser when officers got out to investigate the golf cart.

“It is my understanding there were two troopers on scene. They were investigating the ignition on the golf cart as it appeared to have been tampered with, that the golf cart possibly was stolen,” Kaiser said.

While the troopers inspected the golf cart, Everett managed to wrangle himself into the driver’s seat and speed off. He eventually lost control, crashed and died from his injuries. An investigation is ongoing.