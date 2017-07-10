golf cart DUI, man dies police car

Report: Drunk Man Steals Golf Cart, Then Police Car, And Tragedy Ensues

July 10, 2017 9:05 AM

(WWJ) If it happened in the movies, someone would say it was far-fetched: A man who was stopped Sunday morning in rural Tawas by Michigan State Troopers for driving a golf cart while drunk is dead after stealing their patrol car and wrecking it 20 miles down the road.

Police were called to the scene at about 4 a.m. on reports of a man driving a golf cart on the roadway without headlights.

MSP Lt. David Kaiser says 24-year old Phillip Everett of Greenbush was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. He was handcuffed and placed in the front seat of the police cruiser when officers got out to investigate the golf cart.

“It is my understanding there were two troopers on scene. They were investigating the ignition on the golf cart as it appeared to have been tampered with, that the golf cart possibly was stolen,” Kaiser said.

While the troopers inspected the golf cart, Everett managed to wrangle himself into the driver’s seat and speed off. He eventually lost control, crashed and died from his injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch