Marijuana Legalization On Pace To Reach 2018 Ballot

LANSING (WWJ) – The legalization of marijuana is one step closer to facing Michigan voters next fall.

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol announced today it has collected more than 100,000 signatures in its effort to add the issue to the 2018 ballot.

Spokesperson Josh Hovey said the coalition is on pace to get the more than 250,000 signatures required in just four months — ahead of the mandatory six-month window.

“The support we are seeing across the state has been fantastic,” Hovey said in release. “We are getting calls and emails everyday from people who understand that marijuana prohibition is a massive failure and asking where they can sign and how they can help.

“If we can keep up this momentum, we will have all signatures in four months rather than the six months required by state law.”

If approved next November, the initiative would legalize the use of limited amounts of cannabis for adults 21 and older. The initiative would also tax marijuana at retail levels, which would support K-12 public schools, roads and local governments.