Nassar Plea Deal Hearing Scheduled For Tuesday Morning

July 10, 2017 8:05 PM
Filed Under: Child Porn Charges, Larry Nassar

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) – A plea deal hearing for a former doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymastics has been set.

Dr. Larry Nassar will appear in federal court in Grand Rapids on Tuesday at 10:30 am. He’s charged with obtaining, possessing and destroying child pornography. It was reported on Saturday that Nassar has agreed to plead guilty to these three charges.

According to documents obtained by the Lansing State Journal, the plea deal does not include a sentence agreement but Nassar will have to register as a sex offender.

Each one of these charges carries a possible penalty of five to 20 years in prison.

Nassar also faces trial in three Michigan sexual assault cases. Those three cases include 22 first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

