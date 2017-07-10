Pair Of Michigan Colleges Rank High In ‘Best Value’ List

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two of Michigan’s most known colleges ranked in the top 30 of MONEY Magazine’s “Best Colleges For Your Money 2017” rankings.

The University of Michigan and Michigan State University each found themselves towards the top of MONEY Magazine’s list with Michigan ranking third and Michigan State ranking 30th. Only Princeton University and Bernard M. Baruch College of the City University of New York ranked ahead of Michigan on the list.

This year’s rankings took a look at 2,400 colleges with 711 cracking the list based on three categories — quality of education, affordability and outcomes. Each one of the three categories had the same significance. One key components listed in the rankings is the average early career earnings, which is compiled through a number of different statistics.

According to the rankings, the average cost to attend Michigan is $17,000, while the average early career earnings is $61,200. For Michigan State the average cost to attend was $15,800 and the average early career earnings is $50,400.

Michigan Technological University was the only other school from the mitten state to crack the rankings, coming in at 91st.

