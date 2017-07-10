Pistons, Bullock Agree On Two-Year, $5 Million Deal

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons have re-signed free agent small forward Reggie Bullock to a two-year, $5 million deal.
The Vertical reported the deal on Monday night shortly after 8 p.m.
This past season Bullock appeared in 31 games for Detroit, averaging 4.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 15.1 minutes played per game. He missed extended time last year with a knee injury.
With the deal, this upcoming season will be Bullock’s third season with the Pistons and fifth in the NBA. He’s also played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns. He has seven career starts — two with the Clippers in 2014-15 and five this past season with the Pistons.
Bullock will miss the first five games of next season due to a suspension for violating the NBA’s Anti-Drug Program.