Pontiac Silverdome To Meet Final Wrecking Ball This Week

(WWJ) After a long process, this is the week the wrecking ball finishes the demolition job at what’s left of the Pontiac Silverdome.
Owners of the dome have been working out final details with the City of Pontiac on what can be used to fill the massive hole that will remain.
The demo company was going to use broken concrete from the stadium, but the idea was nixed by a city ordinance against the practice to avoid settling issues in the future.
Demolition experts the Adamo Group took the cheapest option by mechanically demolishing the stadium. “It’s also the option that would take the longest to complete, about a year to 16 months in total for the entire demolition,” per The Oakland Press. “Also known as ‘conventional demolition,’ the process utilizes hydraulic excavators to bring down the structure in sections.”