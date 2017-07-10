Fraser Sinkhole, Sterling Heights, Lawsuit, Macomb County, Fraser
Sterling Heights Expands Lawsuit In Fraser Sinkhole Incident

July 10, 2017 9:17 PM
Filed Under: Fraser sinkhole, Macomb County, Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – The city of Sterling Heights has expanded its lawsuit against Macomb County over the 15 Mile Road sewer collapse and sinkhole.

The city asks that an independent receiver be appointed in the case because of a conflict of interest with Public Works administrators also sitting on the drainage district board.

Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor believes the residents shouldn’t have to foot the bill because they’ve already paid their dues.

“We also want a refund of the $10 million or so that we’ve paid to the county over the last six years that has been wasted,” Taylor told WWJ. “The county accepted our money, billed us for maintenance, inspection and repair work. We paid it and it was never done.”

Taylor added they want the county to release its insurance policies regarding the $70 million of repairs needed.

WWJ has a call out to the Macomb County Public Works Commissioner for comment.

The sinkhole left 20 Fraser families temporarily displaced, three homes condemned, and roads shut down when a sewer line collapsed on Christmas Eve of last year.

All repair work is expected to be completed by September 30. The target for the re-construction of 15 Mile Road and other restoration work is around Thanksgiving.

