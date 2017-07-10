CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

2 Wanted For ATM Skimming In Canton, Dearborn, Garden City

July 10, 2017 4:48 PM

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Dearborn police are looking for a pair of suspects wanted for alleged “ATM skimming” in at least three Detroit area communities.

skimming2 2 Wanted For ATM Skimming In Canton, Dearborn, Garden City

ATM skimming person of interest (Photo: Dearborn police)

The City of Dearborn, along with numerous other communities, have seen an increase in ATM skimming crimes — during which devices are attached to ATMs or gas pumps which are designed to steal victims’ account information when they insert their credit or debit cards.

The skimmer then records the account number on the card and ultimately the suspects are able to withdraw funds from the account holder.

“Oftentimes there’s a small portion of the skimming device that protrudes from the slot where you would insert your ATM card,” explained Dearborn Police Commander Ron Beggs. “They typically slide them right in there, right into the slot. So it’s a very, very narrow device. It looks like a piece of metal kind of and is sort of shaped like the insert.”

In most instances, police say the device is only attached to the automated device for a short period of time, then it is removed to avoid suspicion.

atm skimming 2 Wanted For ATM Skimming In Canton, Dearborn, Garden City

ATM skimming persons of interest. (Photo: Dearborn police)

Dearborn police have seen two recent cases involving the same suspect and it is believed he is also linked to incidents in Garden City and Canton Twp. There are two persons of interest, police said, and it appears they are working together and are both responsible for multiple crimes in the Metro Detroit area.

They may be driving a first generation (2002-2007) Nissan Murano silver in color and possibly another dark colored unknown vehicle.

Citizens are urged to use caution when using credit/debit cards at any automated machine and if anything appears suspicious please call the police immediately.

Anyone with information about call Dearborn police at  313-943-2242.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch