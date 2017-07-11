90-Year-Old Man Ejected, Fatally Run Over By Own Vehicle In Parking Lot

TROY (WWJ) – A 90-year-old Berkley man who was heading to a doctor’s appointment in Troy ended up dead after being run over by his own vehicle in the parking lot.
The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday outside of Troy Internal Medicine along Crooks and Long Lake roads.
According to police, Richard Blanchard parked his car and was attempting to turn the vehicle off via a push button shift, with the driver’s side door open, when the car accelerated in reverse into four parked vehicles. During the crash, Blanchard was ejected and run over by his car.
Medical staff from the office responded to the scene and rendered aid until first responders arrived. Blanchard was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further injuries were reported.
The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.