Contract Will Keep Auto Show At Detroit’s Cobo Center Through 2025

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Officials say an eight-year contract will keep the North American International Auto Show at downtown Detroit’s Cobo Center through 2025.

The agreement to keep the annual event at its current location was announced Tuesday by officials with the convention center and SMG, which provides facility management services.

The auto show’s Executive Director Rod Alberts noted that the venue recently benefited from $279 million in renovations.

“With the leadership and work of the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority (DRCFA), along with SMG, Cobo Center is truly a world-class venue,” said Rod Alberts, Executive Director, NAIAS. “The significant renovation has allowed the auto show to expand our footprint and has provided us with the perfect facility to host thousands of international journalists, industry executives and over 800,000 public show attendees.”

An earlier agreement to keep the show at Cobo Center for five years was signed in 2012.

“The future is very bright for Cobo Center, and we are thrilled to have the NAIAS here for

years to come,” said Molinari. “The DRCFA’s vision of a world class convention center has been realized. Working together in cooperation with our regional partners, the DRCFA and SMG are committed to providing outstanding experiences for our guests.”

