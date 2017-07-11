Brewers’ Closer Corey Knebel Rolling Into All-Star Game

July 11, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers’ lone representative at the All-Star Game tonight in Miami is on a roll on the mound.

Closer Corey Knebel is making his first All-Star appearance. He finished the first half with a save against the New York Yankee on Sunday, bouncing back from a blown save on Saturday.

The hard-throwing right-hander is 0-2 with 14 saves and a 1.70 ERA. He has a strikeout in all 43 of his appearances this year, a single-season record streak.
Knebel has played an important role for the surprising Brewers, who have 50 wins and lead the National League Central by 5 1/2 games.

___
More AP baseball: apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch