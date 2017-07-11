Detroit Native Among Marines Killed In Miss. Plane Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) – One of the casualties of the military plane crash in Mississippi on Monday is reportedly from Detroit.
Carlo Kevianne tells the Detroit Free Press that his brother — 31-year-old marine Julian Kevianne died when the KC-130 air tanker crashed more than 80 miles north of Jackson.
Investigators picked through debris across a fire-blackened soybean field Tuesday to try to determine why a U.S. military plane slammed into the ground, killing all 16 people aboard in the deadliest Marine crash anywhere in the world in more than a decade.
A retired marine living just miles away — passed the scene Monday but came back the next morning to pay his respect to the 16 fallen heroes:
“First thing I did was drop down on my knees and prayed,” he said. “I mean, that’s the best I can do try to honor their memory by coming out here and paying my respects to them.”
The crash happened about 85 miles north of Jackson Mississippi.