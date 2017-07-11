Man Charged After Escape From Custody At Detroit’s 6th Precinct

July 11, 2017 2:45 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A young Detroit man has been arraigned on felony charges after escaping police custody.

Last week, 19-year-old Joe Braxton Coleman was arrested on an outstanding unarmed robbery warrant issued in March 2017, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. While he was being detained at the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct, awaiting transfer to the Detroit Detention Center, prosecutors say he broke free of his restraints and ran.

Coleman was found and taken into custody the same day.

He was charged with felony escape and given a $50,000 cash or surety bond with the condition he wear a GPS tracking tether if he’s released.

Coleman is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause conference before Judge Deborah Lewis Langston this Friday. A preliminary exam is set for the following Friday, July 21.

