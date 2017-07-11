Ex-MSU Gymnastics Doctor Takes Plea Deal In Child Porn Case

July 11, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Larry Nassar

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) – A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor has accepted a plea deal in a federal child pornography case.

larry nassar Ex MSU Gymnastics Doctor Takes Plea Deal In Child Porn Case

Larry Nassar (Credit: Michigan Attorney General’s Office)

Dr. Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to two counts during a hearing in a federal court in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning: receipt and possession of child porn, as well as the destruction and concealment of records.

Prosecutors say Nassar, who knew he was under investigation, took his laptop to a computer store to get wiped clean. Around 37,000 images and videos were discovered by the FBI at Nassar’s home in December.

The 13-page plea agreement signed by Nassar calls for a prison sentence of five to 20 years, in exchange for dropping sexual exploitation charges stemming from an incident at his Lansing-area home two years ago. The deal also requires that Nassar must register as a sex offender.

[View a copy of the agreement]

Separately, still faces in three Michigan cases involving the alleged sexual assault of young gymnasts under his care. Those three cases include 22 first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

Many of the women have the same allegations: During the course of Nassar’s treatments, the doctor allegedly inserted “his bare, ungloved and unlubricated hand” into the victim’s vagina, according to the complaint. When one woman reported Nassar’s disturbing “treatments” to the MSU training staff, she was allegedly told that Nassar was a world-renowned doctor and that his “inter‐vaginal adjustments” were legitimate medical treatments.

Nassar remains jailed without bond.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch