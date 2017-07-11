Ex-MSU Gymnastics Doctor Takes Plea Deal In Child Porn Case

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) – A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor has accepted a plea deal in a federal child pornography case.

Dr. Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to two counts during a hearing in a federal court in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning: receipt and possession of child porn, as well as the destruction and concealment of records.

Prosecutors say Nassar, who knew he was under investigation, took his laptop to a computer store to get wiped clean. Around 37,000 images and videos were discovered by the FBI at Nassar’s home in December.

The 13-page plea agreement signed by Nassar calls for a prison sentence of five to 20 years, in exchange for dropping sexual exploitation charges stemming from an incident at his Lansing-area home two years ago. The deal also requires that Nassar must register as a sex offender.

[View a copy of the agreement]

Separately, still faces in three Michigan cases involving the alleged sexual assault of young gymnasts under his care. Those three cases include 22 first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

Many of the women have the same allegations: During the course of Nassar’s treatments, the doctor allegedly inserted “his bare, ungloved and unlubricated hand” into the victim’s vagina, according to the complaint. When one woman reported Nassar’s disturbing “treatments” to the MSU training staff, she was allegedly told that Nassar was a world-renowned doctor and that his “inter‐vaginal adjustments” were legitimate medical treatments.

Nassar remains jailed without bond.