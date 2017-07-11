Feeling Lucky? Year’s Biggest Mega Millions Jackpot Up For Grabs Tonight

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s the biggest Mega Millions jackpot of the year and it could be all yours!
The prize for Tuesday, July 11’s Mega Millions drawing is estimated at $202 million — and that figure could grow before the big drawing, which takes place at 10:59 p.m.
The cash option is estimated around $123 million.
The $202 million jackpot is the largest Mega Millions jackpot in 2017. In January, one ticket purchased in California matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win a $188 million jackpot.
The last Michigan player to win the Mega Millions jackpot was Kelsey Zachow, of Port Huron. Zachow won the game’s $66 million jackpot in June 2014.
If a Michigan player win’s tonight’s $202 million jackpot, it would be the second-largest Mega Millions prize won in the state. On April 22, 2005, a Port Huron couple, Ralph and Mary Stebbins, won $208 million.
Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $1. Tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. for Tuesday’s drawing.