Feeling Lucky? Year’s Biggest Mega Millions Jackpot Up For Grabs Tonight

July 11, 2017 10:25 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s the biggest Mega Millions jackpot of the year and it could be all yours!

The prize for Tuesday, July 11’s Mega Millions drawing is estimated at $202 million — and that figure could grow before the big drawing, which takes place at 10:59 p.m.

The cash option is estimated around $123 million.

The $202 million jackpot is the largest Mega Millions jackpot in 2017. In January, one ticket purchased in California matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win a $188 million jackpot.

The last Michigan player to win the Mega Millions jackpot was Kelsey Zachow, of Port Huron. Zachow won the game’s $66 million jackpot in June 2014.

If a Michigan player win’s tonight’s $202 million jackpot, it would be the second-largest Mega Millions prize won in the state. On April 22, 2005, a Port Huron couple, Ralph and Mary Stebbins, won $208 million.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $1. Tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. for Tuesday’s drawing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch