Ford Named Presenting Sponsor Of 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise

DEARBORN (WWJ) – The Woodward Dream Cruise is ready to pull into town with a new presenting sponsor in tow.

Ford was named Tuesday as the presenting sponsor of the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise, America’s largest annual celebration of automotive history and culture.

This year’s Woodward Dream Cruise takes place Aug. 19 and is expected to attract more than 1.2 million people and 40,000 cars.

In addition to backing the Dream Cruise, Ford is also bringing back Mustang Alley for its 19th year. This year’s Mustang Alley will be the largest ever, featuring even more examples of the iconic muscle car, including the new 2018 Mustang, which hits dealer showrooms later this year. All Mustang owners are welcome to take part in this celebration by registering for Mustang Alley here.

Ford Mustang has long held a special place in the history of American cars and the Woodward Dream Cruise. In 1995, the Dream Cruise’s inaugural year, the top-performing Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R was noteworthy for its 300 horsepower 5.8-liter V8. Today, a 2017 Ford Performance Mustang Shelby GT350R features 526 horsepower and a 5.2-liter flat plane crank V8 that is both the most power-dense and the most powerful naturally aspirated road-going engine in Ford history.

The fun of driving can be even more thrilling for first-time drivers. To help newly licensed drivers master their vehicles, Ford is bringing its award-winning Driving Skills For Life program to the Woodward Dream Cruise for the first time. Young enthusiasts and new drivers will get the opportunity to learn safe driving techniques with the help of a new virtual reality app with Ford Driving Skills for Life. The educational experience is being hosted by Ford Motor Company Fund, the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company.

“We are elated to have Ford Motor Company’s commitment to the Woodward Dream Cruise, and we look forward to working together on this annual tradition that puts our region in the national and international spotlight,” Tony Michaels, executive director, Woodward Dream Cruise, said in a statement. “Ford consistently strives to make the Detroit region stronger, and we are incredibly grateful for their partnership.”