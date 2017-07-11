Ford Recalls 6,000 Vehicles For Poorly Welded Studs

DETROIT (WWJ) – Ford Motor Co. is calling some newer cars and a crossover vehicle due to a potential safety issue.
Included in the recall announced Tuesday are the 2017 model Ford Edge, 2017 Ford Fusion and 2017 Lincoln MKZ with the 2.0 liter engine and the 6F-35 transmissions built between April and mid June of this year.
The company says about 6,000 of these cars sold in North America may have torque converters with inadequately welded studs. If the studs detach, the torque converter would uncouple from the engine flexplate, resulting in an unexpected loss of power, increasing the risk of a crash. The power steering, power brakes, electrical function and vehicle restraint systems will continue to operate, the company said, and the transmission park function will not be affected.
So far, Ford said there have been no crashes or injuries reported in connection with the defect.
Dealers will replace torque converters at no charge.
The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S16. Owners should check with their dealer or watch their mailbox for a notice.