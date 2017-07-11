Jessica Simpson Posts ‘Kiss My Butt’ Photo On Twitter

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
When you think of Jessica Simpson you usually think of the girl who was on the reality show who said ridiculous stuff.
Those days are gone and now Simpson is a mother and has just turned 37.
In honor of her birthday she posted a photo of herself floating in a pool, rear end up with the caption that said, “kiss my butt 36.”
Simpson was once the sexiest woman alive especially after she was in “The Dukes of Hazzard” movie.
Not too long ago Simpson also posted a photo from one of her GQ photo shoots celebrating America.
Does this photo of Simpson in the pool mean she’s back in the media spotlight?