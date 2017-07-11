Maddon Only One From World Series Champs At All-Star Game

July 11, 2017 9:54 AM
MIAMI (AP) — World Series champions usually get to keep on celebrating at the following year’s All-Star Game.

Not this year.

Manager Joe Maddon is the only member of the Cubs’ first championship team since 1908 attending the All-Star Game. With the Cubs languishing at 43-45, tied for second in the NL Central and 5 1/2 games back of Milwaukee, their only All-Star is Wade Davis. The reliever was acquired in December in a trade with Kansas City.

“Yesterday was an awkward moment for me accepting my jersey in front of our entire team in Wrigley Field,” Maddon said Monday. “To be presented a jersey on our field in front of all of our fans and have none of our players out there was different. It was difficult.”

The previous World Series champion with just one All-Star was the St. Louis Cardinals in 2007 with Albert Pujols.

Davis predicted a rebound after the All-Star Game.

“There’s a lot of talent on that team and they’ll be fine. They’re going to be good,” he said. “I guarantee it.”
