Man Shot To Death Inside Car On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s west side.
Officers were in the area of Tireman and the Southfield Freeway early Tuesday morning when they heard shots fired.
The officers pulled around the corner and saw people running from the scene. When they moved in closer, they found a man shot dead inside of a vehicle.
Police have no suspects, or a motive, at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
