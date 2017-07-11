Michigan-Made Burger Could Secure World Record

By Zuri Cheathem

CBS 62/CW50 Intern

At Mallie’s Sports Grill & Bar you never have to ask “Where’s the Beef?”

Bobby Mitchell from Bobby and Stacey on 104.3 WOMC’s morning show paid them a visit and recorded a video of the restaurant’s owner providing all the juicy details.

Steve Mallie of Mallie’s Sports Grill & Bar in Southgate, Mich. is now the Guinness World Record holder of the largest commercially available hamburger in the world. Weighing a total of 1,793 pounds and measuring three feet tall and five feet wide, is what gets this burger on the record. This is not the first time Mallie’s has attempted breaking records, they are a four-time Guinness World Record holder for the largest commercially available hamburger.

The first record held by Mallie’s was in 2008 with a burger weighing 138 pounds which has ballooned to nearly ten times as big now. Adding weight to this burger includes 200 pounds of cheese and 100 pounds each of onion, tomato and pickle. Finishing it off is the 250-pound bun, which is custom-made by Michigan Bread Company.

The burger is cooked in a custom-made 20-foot shipping container converted into an oven. “We’re going to take it on the road … planning to go to the Jimmy Buffett Burger Festival, we’re going to go there and try to do a 2000-pound burger,” said Mallie. This record-breaking burger could all be yours for only $7,799. “You want it at your BBQ — we’d come do it for you. You want it at a carnival or festival — we’re available to do it at your place or you can come here,” said Mallie. Don’t have that in your budget right now? Come to Mallie’s on Sunday, July 11, 2017 at 8 a.m. to get a piece of the burger for a $10 entry fee.

The people at Guinness haven’t officially verified this record attempt.