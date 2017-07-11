Overhead Sign On I-696 Directs Drivers To Non-Existent Road [PHOTOS]

OAK PARK (WWJ) – This is definitely not a good sign.
A big, green overhead sign that was recently installed along westbound I-696 in Oak Park is directing drivers to a road that doesn’t exist in that area.
WWJ’s Mike Campbell came across the sign Tuesday morning at the Lincoln Drive overpass.
The sign identifies the Telegraph (US-24)/Lahser Road exit as M-53 — which is actually Van Dyke Avenue, a major thoroughfare in Warren, about 10 miles the opposite direction.
Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Diane Cross said they were unaware of the mistake.
“While it is rare, we do have humans making the signs and mistakes do get made,” said Cross. “Later this morning, the crew that MDOT contracted these signs to be created and put up, they’re going to go back out there and make the corrections.”
Cross reminded drivers to be on the lookout for crews on that stretch of road past Greenfield, which has a sharp right turn making it hard to see workers.