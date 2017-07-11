Report: Pistons Bring Back Anthony Tolliver

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
A year after letting Anthony Tolliver depart via free agency, the Pistons have brought him back.
Tolliver signed a one-year, $3.3 million contract with Detroit on Tuesday, via Shams Charania of The Vertical.
The 32-year-old forward averaged 7.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in 65 games last year for the Kings. Sacramento had signed him to a two-year deal in the 2016 offseason, but waived him last month.
Tolliver, a 10-year NBA vet, was originally acquired by the Pistons via trade midway through the 2014-15 season. He remained with Detroit through the ensuing campaign, averaging 6.3 points and 3.4 rebounds over 124 games.
He is a career 41 percent shooter, 36 percent from beyond the arc.
The Pistons afforded themselves some cap flexibility last week by renouncing the contract of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. A small portion of that will be used on Tolliver, who should help beef up the team’s front court.