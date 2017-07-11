Snyder, House Speaker To Discuss Job-Creation Incentives

July 11, 2017 6:25 AM
Filed Under: jobs, Rick Snyder

LANSING (AP) – Gov. Rick Snyder and a legislative leader plan to meet in an attempt to resolve differences related to proposed tax incentives designed to boost large-scale business expansions in Michigan.

Snyder and House Speaker Tom Leonard — both Republicans — will discuss the “Good Jobs” legislation. Tuesday. The private meeting comes a day before lawmakers hold a rare voting session amid a summer recess.

Snyder is pushing for approval of the bills, especially as Michigan vies to be the site of a U.S. plant planned by Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn.
Leonard canceled a vote three weeks ago.

He’s concerned Snyder agreed to scuttle Republicans’ labor union-related legislation in exchange for Democrats’ support for the tax breaks. Snyder says it makes sense for him to negotiate with Republicans and Democrats on bills.

