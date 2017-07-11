The Clippers Sign Guard Milos Teodosic

July 11, 2017 9:29 AM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Clippers have signed guard Milos Teodosic.

Terms of the deal weren’t announced Monday.

Teodosic joins the Clippers after a 13-year career playing in Serbia, Greece and Russia. The 30-year-old led Serbia to a silver medal at last year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder averaged 16.1 points and 6.8 assists with CSK Moscow last season.

Teodosic is likely to back up guard Patrick Beverley, who was acquired as part of last month’s trade of Chris Paul.

